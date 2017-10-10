Two iconic Batavia businesses to be featured on WXXI's live educational TV program

From WXXI:

Oliver's Candies and P.W. Minor will be featured in upcoming segments on "Homework Hotline," WXXI’s live statewide educational television program.

It provides students in grades four through 12 with the tools needed to succeed in school and will look at four Western New York businesses, two in Genesee County. They are part of a series of video segments that show at how everyday items are made.

The features will air as part of "Homework Hotline" at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 9 on WXXI-TV and online at homeworkhotline.org.

On Oct. 18 Oliver’s Candies will be featured. The segment shares how the Batavia candy company got started and how they are still making the same candy that was made in 1932. And, viewers will get a closer look to see how peanut brittle is made.

On Oct. 25 P.W. Minor will be featured, offering viewers a firsthand look at how this 150-year old Batavia shoe company’s hands-on process hasn’t changed much since they first began.

These segments will be available online at homeworkhotline.org once they have aired.

Produced by WXXI in partnership with Rochester Teachers Association (RTA), "Homework Hotline" supports academic achievement across a variety of New York State Learning Standards. Teachers from the Rochester City School District host the show – teaching mini lessons in various curriculum topics to give more depth to problem solving and complex content. To learn more about "Homework Hotline," visit: homeworkhotline.org.

"Homework Hotline" is made possible with state funding provided by the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) and local support from Rochester Teachers Association.