Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 16, 2018 - 5:03pm

Two juniors at Le Roy HS chosen as Empire Girls State reps by Botts Fiorito AL post

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, Announcements, American Legion Auxiliary Botts Fiorito.

Submitted photo and press release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Botts Fiorito Post 576 in Le Roy announces Empire Girls State program representatives. The auxiliary is honored to have Ava Horgan, pictured left, representing Unit 576 and Samantha Call representing Genesee County.

American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State program will be held July 1- 7 at The College of Brockport in Brockport.

Empire Girls State is a hands-on weeklong educational workshop, focusing on Americanism and the political process, sponsored by the New York State American Legion Auxiliary. The goal of the program is to help students to better understand democratic ideals and the part individuals play in carrying out these ideals.

Ava is a member of Botts Fiorito Post 576 and a junior at Le Roy High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council vice president, also an attorney for the Mock Trial Team. She is the daughter of Dan and Sarah Horgan, of Le Roy.

Samantha is also a junior at Le Roy High School. She is a member of the Honor Society, French Club and enjoys playing hockey, dance, and musicials. "Sam" is the daughter of Stephanie and James Call, of Stafford.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button