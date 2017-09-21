Online News. Community Views.

September 21, 2017 - 4:01pm

Two officer posts to open on GC Women's Republican Club, deadline to apply is Oct. 16

posted by Billie Owens in politics, GC Women's Republican Club, news, Announcements.

Press release:

Interested in being an officer of the Genesee County Women's Republican Club?

Currently two members of the Genesee County Women's Republican Club will finish their terms this fall. We are looking for interested members of the club who would like to join the executive committee.

Open positions are:

  • President
  • 2nd Vice President

Interested candidates, please see positions' descriptions in the by-laws by clicking here.

Send resume and letter of interest via email to Melissa Gaebler, chairwoman of nominating committee, at:  [email protected]

All materials due to nominating committee by Oct. 16th.

