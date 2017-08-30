Online News. Community Views.

August 30, 2017 - 3:23pm

Two people whose claims were allegedly denied refusing to leave government office on East Main Street

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news.

Law enforcement is responding to the Social Security Administration office at 571 E. Main St., Batavia, after a security guard reported that two people are refusing to leave the premises. They allegedly had their claims denied and were staying put in protest.

August 30, 2017 - 4:36pm
Roberta White
Roberta White's picture
Offline
Last seen: 15 min 48 sec ago
Joined: Jun 20 2014 - 10:34pm

This is off subject, but social services once held my sister against her will in a locked room because they thought she was attempting fraud. She is my identical twin and they were confused.

