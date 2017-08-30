Two people whose claims were allegedly denied refusing to leave government office on East Main Street
Law enforcement is responding to the Social Security Administration office at 571 E. Main St., Batavia, after a security guard reported that two people are refusing to leave the premises. They allegedly had their claims denied and were staying put in protest.
This is off subject, but social services once held my sister against her will in a locked room because they thought she was attempting fraud. She is my identical twin and they were confused.
Recent comments