Two photography exhibits to planned this fall at GO ART!

Information provided by GO ART!

In addition to GO ART!'s upcoming member exhibit "Guilty Pleasure," (Sept. 10 - Dec. 9) there are two more exhibits, both featuring photography, planned this fall at Seymour Place. It is located at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

"Complex Society" consists of photographs by Bob Doyle to be shown in the Bank of Castile Main Gallery.

Doyle says "These images are from the early stages of a current long-term project…I am attempting to illustrate a definition of civilization by the notation various elements or evidence of a structure that supports our complex society."

It runs Sept. 14 to Nov 3. Artist Reception is 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8.

"The Beauty of Ireland" shows photographs of that nation by Barbara Knight in Oliver's Gallery in the Seymour Dining Room. It runs Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

Knight has been a freelance writer and photographer for the past 25 years, working for two newspapers in her area. She has always had a love for photography, expanding her knowledge along the way. She has also had a dream of traveling to Ireland.

In April, this dream came to fruition when she visited the Emerald Isle for 10 days. These photos are a culmination of the sites she saw during that visit. Defined by her as "One of the most beautiful places I've ever seen!", Ireland's beauty is outstanding! She is thrilled to be able to share that beauty with those who visit during the exhibit.

There will be an Artist Reception Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. with music, light fare and beverages. The reception coincides with the one for the members' exhibit "Guilty Pleasures" (same day and time).

Regular Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and second Sunday of the month 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.