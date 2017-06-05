Two summer camps offered at GC Park & Forest: Environmental Science Career Exploration, and one to learn building trades

Press release:

The Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center is pleased to announce two summer camps for area youth in 2017: Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp and Camp Hard Hat.

Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp

Interested in a career in Environmental Science, but not sure which one? We have the summer camp for you!

Join us for Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany. Campers will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, July 10-14, at the Interpretive Nature Center.

Students entering eighth through 11th grades will view presentations and do hands-on activities led by professionals in 10 different fields of Environmental Science during this weeklong experience. Careers include Forestry, Animal and Plant Regulation, Soil and Water Conservation, Environmental Planning, Wildlife Management, Environmental Education, and more.

Campers will explore two different careers each day, including the education, skills and training requirements for each job. Campers will then head outside to try their hand at “work” projects guided by professionals. Camp is $95/camper and includes a camp T-shirt, lunch, snacks and supplies.

Explore the world of environmental conservation at New York State’s First County Forest! Registration ends Tuesday, June 27.

To register, download the registration form by clicking here.

Return completed forms with payment to:

Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry

Attn: Paul Osborn

153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020