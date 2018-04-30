UMMC recognized for second year in a row with national award for excellence in wound healing

Press release:

United Memorial Medical Center physicians, leaders, and clinicians will gather together to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence Award, which is being presented to the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center.

For two consecutive years, UMMC has achieved patient satisfaction rates of higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal. The Center is being awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services.

Out of 340 eligible Centers, 268 were honored with this award. The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

Lisa Albanese, program director, announced the achievement.

“This is the second consecutive year the center has received a distinction from Healogics. It is a direct reflection of the team’s ongoing commitment to patient-focused care and clinical excellence for our patients, the community and to our hospital partners.”

UMMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments included negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes and beyond. The system includes five hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and ACM Medical Laboratory, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region’s second largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org.

United Memorial Medical Center is a 131-bed acute care hospital that serves the residents of Genesee County and surrounding communities. The medical staff of more than 250 primary care physicians and specialists offers primary medical care and a broad range of specialties. The hospital is also the largest private employer in Genesee County with over 700 employees.