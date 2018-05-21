Online News. Community Views.

May 21, 2018 - 1:50pm

UMMC to host Teddy Bear & Doll Clinic Wednesday, putting a friendly face on medicine

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, UMMC, teddy bear & doll clinic, news.

Press release:

For more than 20 years the Teddy Bear & Doll Clinic has provided an innovative, hands-on opportunity to educate young children about what it’s like to visit a heath care professional when they’re sick or hurt — and to serve as a healthy reminder that there is nothing to fear. 

More than 200 children will transform their favorite doll or stuffed animal into a “patient” at United Memorial Medical Center's Cary Hall Auditorium on Wedesnday, May 23. The children take them through various hospital stations, resembling areas such as: registration, stitching, x-ray, respiratory therapy, emergency, laboratory services, and nutrition.

UMMC's Cary Hall Auditorium is located at 211 E. Main St., Batavia.

The morning attendees are preregistered preschoolers, kindergarteners, and first-graders. The second session from noon to 1:30 p.m. is open to the public.

This event is made possible by UMMC Healthy Living, Health Careers Academy, Mercy EMS, and UMMC volunteers.

