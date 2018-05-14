United Way Day of Caring kicks off Wednesday morning, 38 groups to spruce up 37 project sites

Press release:

On Wednesday, May 16th, the United Way of Genesee County will be hosting the 11th Annual Day of Caring.

This year, 38 local businesses and service organizations will be volunteering at 37 project sites throughout Genesee County. In total, more than 375 volunteers will be working on service projects involving, painting, landscaping, spring cleanup and other small projects.

The event will kick-off at 8 a.m. at Dwyer Stadium, with donuts and coffee, complements of Batavia Dunkin Donuts. Following a brief ceremony that will include a presentation about the United Way Backpack program, the volunteers will head to their work sites.

The day will wrap up with a community celebration at Terry Hills Restaurant at 3 p.m. Stories will be told, volunteers will be fed and everyone can enjoy the slideshow of the day provided by Carlson’s Studios.

In total, more than 2,250 man hours will be spent making the Genesee County community a better place to live.

Some of the workplaces this year include:

Genesee County Fairgrounds – Exhibition building

ABCD Day Care on Brooklyn Avenue

Community Garden – Batavia Youth Center

Village of Elba Park

Peace Garden

Grandview Cemetery

Gillam Grant Community Center

Business Improvement District – Downtown Batavia