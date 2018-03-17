Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 17, 2018 - 2:43pm

Universal Pre-K registration is now underway in Elba Central School District

posted by Billie Owens in elba, news, Announcements.
Press release:
 
The Elba Central School will once again have a Pre-Kindergarten class for the 2018-2019 school year. Children who reside in the Elba Central School District and who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2018, are eligible to be registered for our Universal Pre-Kindergarten program.
 
The children attend half-day classes, five days a week, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
 
If your child’s information has previously been provided to the school district, you should have already received the application packet.
 
If you would like an application or need more information, please contact the Elba Elementary Office at 757-9967, ext. 1600 -- ASAP.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button