Universal Pre-K registration is now underway in Elba Central School District

Press release:

The Elba Central School will once again have a Pre-Kindergarten class for the 2018-2019 school year. Children who reside in the Elba Central School District and who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2018, are eligible to be registered for our Universal Pre-Kindergarten program.

The children attend half-day classes, five days a week, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

If your child’s information has previously been provided to the school district, you should have already received the application packet.

If you would like an application or need more information, please contact the Elba Elementary Office at 757-9967, ext. 1600 -- ASAP.