Universal Pre-K registration underway at O-A Central School

Press release:

Children who reside in the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District and who will be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2017 are eligible to be registered for our Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the 2017-2018 school year. Registration packets have been mailed.

If you do not receive a packet by Feb. 3, 2017, please call the elementary office at 585-948-5211, ext. 3211, or email kfisher2@oahornets.org to request one.