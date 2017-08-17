Unknown type fire reported at Barbary Coast Mobile Home Park, Bergen

An unknown type of fire is reported behind a residence in the Barbary Coast Mobile Home Park, located at 7862 Clinton Street Road. Byron and South Byron fire department are called to respond, mutual aid to the Bergen call.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m.: The Bergen chief on scene says South Byron can stand down; the other unit can continue in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: The chief puts the assignment back in service.