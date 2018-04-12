Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 12, 2018 - 12:00am

UPDATE: Deputy shoots and kills armed suspect at Log Cabin Restaurant

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, corfu, indian falls, notify.

Local law enforcement and county coroners are on scene at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Corfu.

A report of shots fired there was dispatched at about 11 p.m.

The road is blocked and no one is being admitted. The location is 1227 Gilmore Road.

As of 11:50 p.m., a county coroner was allowed in and other responding medical personnel were told to leave.

At about 11:58 p.m. a second county coroner arrived.

UPDATE 12:07 a.m.: First District Attorney Melissa Cianfrini just arrived on scene.

UPDATE 1:24 a.m.: By Howard — undersheriff Greg Walker has confirmed that a deputy shot and killed an armed suspect after the man turned and pointed his gun at him outside the Log Cabin Resturant. (Story)

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button