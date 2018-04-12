UPDATE: Deputy shoots and kills armed suspect at Log Cabin Restaurant

Local law enforcement and county coroners are on scene at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Corfu.

A report of shots fired there was dispatched at about 11 p.m.

The road is blocked and no one is being admitted. The location is 1227 Gilmore Road.

As of 11:50 p.m., a county coroner was allowed in and other responding medical personnel were told to leave.

At about 11:58 p.m. a second county coroner arrived.

UPDATE 12:07 a.m.: First District Attorney Melissa Cianfrini just arrived on scene.

UPDATE 1:24 a.m.: By Howard — undersheriff Greg Walker has confirmed that a deputy shot and killed an armed suspect after the man turned and pointed his gun at him outside the Log Cabin Resturant. (Story)