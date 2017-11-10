Online News. Community Views.

November 10, 2017 - 5:15pm

Utica junior and BHS grad named an Empire 8 Sportswoman of the Year

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, batavia, volleyball.

Press release and submitted photos:

UTICA -- Allison DellaPenna, of Batavia, a junior on the Utica College volleyball team, was named to the Sportswoman of the Year squad, it was announced Tuesday.

The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that "Competing with Honor and Integrity" is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. One member of each team is selected for displaying these traits as well as having the characteristics that make a good sportswoman.

DellaPenna totaled 65 kills and she also finished second on the team with 41 blocks in 30 matches played this season. In three years with the Pioneers, she has recorded 92 kills and 52 blocks.

Allison is a 2015 graduate of Batavia High School and the daugther of Matt and Ellen DellaPenna.
 
Upon graduating high school, Allison has attended Utica College were she is majoring in Child Life, with the goal of becoming a Certified Child Life Specialist working to provide psychosocial support to children and families in a health-care setting.
 
Throughout high school and now in college Allison has played competitive volleyball. 
 
In addition to excelling on the volleyball court, Allison has been named to the College's Deans List three out of four semesters. Allison is planning to graduate in the spring of 2019.

