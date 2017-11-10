Utica junior and BHS grad named an Empire 8 Sportswoman of the Year

Press release and submitted photos:

UTICA -- Allison DellaPenna, of Batavia, a junior on the Utica College volleyball team, was named to the Sportswoman of the Year squad, it was announced Tuesday.

The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that "Competing with Honor and Integrity" is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. One member of each team is selected for displaying these traits as well as having the characteristics that make a good sportswoman.

DellaPenna totaled 65 kills and she also finished second on the team with 41 blocks in 30 matches played this season. In three years with the Pioneers, she has recorded 92 kills and 52 blocks.

Allison is a 2015 graduate of Batavia High School and the daugther of Matt and Ellen DellaPenna.