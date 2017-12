A van crashed into a pole on West Main Street near Settler's Restaurant in Batavia. Driver is unconscious. Law enforcement is called in emergency mode. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. The address is 350 W. Main St.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m.: National Grid will be notified that the pole is damaged.

UPDATE 5:43 a.m.: One person was transported to UMMC. National Grid has a 10-15 minute ETA.