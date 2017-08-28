Vendors and merchandise wanted for second annual Trevor Mathiesen Vendor Blender at Dibble Center Sept. 10

The second annual Trevor Mathiesen Vendor Blender will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Dibble Family Center in the City of Batavia. It is located at 4120 W. Main St.

Cost is $30 per vendor table.

Trevor was a 13-year-old boy who died suddenly Oct. 22 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He loved to play hockey and was a member of the Buffalo Stars. He enjoyed four-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and he spent many hours fishing at Godfrey's Pond in Bergen. Trevor loved the outdoors and all animals.

All proceeds from the Vendor Blender will go to Trevor's parents, Amy and John Mathiesen, to be donated to the organization of their choice. Last year, proceeds went to purchase two boats and a kayak for use at Godfrey's Pond.

Anyone who would like to donate a basket, gift card or an item, please contact Kellie Wade and she will come and pick it up.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please print the following information and mail it to Kellie Wade, 7250 Ivison Road, Byron, NY 14422.

For additional information, call Kellie at (585) 201-3489.