May 16, 2017 - 3:34pm
Village of Le Roy Memorial Day plans announced
posted by Billie Owens in Memorial Day, news, Le Roy, Announcements.
The Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, in the Village of Le Roy announces the lineup for the annual Memorial Day Parade.
Parade Date: Monday, May 29
Parade forms at 9:45 a.m. and “steps off” SHARPLY at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion Post Home, 53 W. Main St. to Trigon Park.
Ceremonies at Trigon Park will include:
- National Anthem sung by Mary Brady
- Reading of names and placement of flags for veterans who have died over the past year
- Memorial Day Guest Speaker: Rev. David Jones
- Musical selections by the Le Roy High School Band
- Closing with playing of “Taps” and Firing Squad Volley
The Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion will provide hot dogs and a beverage at the Post Home immediately following the Parade.
