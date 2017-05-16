Village of Le Roy Memorial Day plans announced

The Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, in the Village of Le Roy announces the lineup for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Parade Date: Monday, May 29

Parade forms at 9:45 a.m. and “steps off” SHARPLY at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion Post Home, 53 W. Main St. to Trigon Park.

Ceremonies at Trigon Park will include:

National Anthem sung by Mary Brady

Reading of names and placement of flags for veterans who have died over the past year

Memorial Day Guest Speaker: Rev. David Jones

Musical selections by the Le Roy High School Band

Closing with playing of “Taps” and Firing Squad Volley

The Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion will provide hot dogs and a beverage at the Post Home immediately following the Parade.