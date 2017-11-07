November 7, 2017 - 8:01pm
Windows smashed on two cars in Downtown parking lot
Two vehicles had windows smashed in at a parking lot off School Street in Downtown Batavia. City police are on scene investigating.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available
Two vehicles had windows smashed in at a parking lot off School Street in Downtown Batavia. City police are on scene investigating.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments