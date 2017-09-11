WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network will hold chicken BBQ fundraiser instead of bike ride this Saturday because of road construction

The Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network Inc. presents the fourth annual "Ride to Remember" this Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Oakfield Alabama Baptist Church. But due to local road construction, there will be a chicken BBQ instead of a ride this year.

Doors open at 11 and chicken BBQ will be served starting at noon until sold out (300 dinners available). The church is located at 2210 Judge Road in Oakfield.

To purchase presale BBQ tickets for $10 each, go online to www.wnypbn.org

Tickets will be $12 on the day of the event.

There will also be a basket raffle. Prizes include Disney tickets, Seaworld tickets, Southwest Airline tickets, and a "Jim Kelly autographed mini."

All proceeds benefits the network and the "Remembering Love in a Heartbeat" Project.

For questions, more information or to make a donation, contact John J. Ritter Jr. at [email protected]