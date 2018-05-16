Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 16, 2018 - 2:33pm

WNY Rebels Youth Basketball Team to host golf tournament in Batavia Aug. 11

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, Announcements, WNY Rebels Youth Basketball Team, golf, Golf Tournament.

An Amateur Athletic Union youth basketball club -- WNY Rebels -- will host a golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Batavia Country Club.

It is located at 7909 Batavia Byron Road, Batavia.

Straight Tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

The first fully paid teams will be accepted this year.

Cost is $75 per golfer, or $300 per (four-person) team and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, a hot dog or hamburger with beverage at the turn, and dinner afterward. 

Dinner is a 1/2 BBQ chicken with all the fixings. Golfers also get a T-shirt.

There will also be a closet-to-the-pin challenge and a longest-drive challenge.

"This four-man scramble will be best ball."

Please join us for a day of fun!

There will also be a 50/50 and basket raffles.

If you have questions, please contact: Aaron McFollins at (585) 993-7309; or Otis Thomas at (585) 993-0244.

Mail checks to:

WNY Rebels c/o Otis Thomas 

46 Tracy Ave., Batavia NY 14020

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button