Working barn fire reported on Judge Road, Alabama, possible arson

A working barn fire, that a caller believes to be intentionally set, is reported at 1239 Judge Road in Alabama. The location is between Crosby and Alleghany roads. Flames are visible from Bloomingdale Road. Alabama Fire Department is responding. The third platoon is called to Alabama's headquarters.

UPDATE 10:13 p.m.: According to Sheriff's Deputy Richard Schildwaster, earlier this evening Alabama Fire Department was dispached for a working barn fire; several agencies were also dispatched, including the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the Emergency Management Office.

"The fire is still being trying to be distinguished. ... There was a report that came over dispatch (of a fire suspicious in nature) but nothing to led to that conclusion," Schildwaster said, adding that "nobody was seen seen leaving the residence." He said the investigators were in the "very preliminary, very early stages of investigation." He noted that "we do believe there is loss of life in the barn." Also, although there was initially a report of minor burns to a human, no subsequent reports of that appear valid.