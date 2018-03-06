Working structure fire on Columbia Avenue

A working structure fire is reported at 20 Columbia Ave., near Ellsworth Avenue, in the city. City of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Alexander's Fast team, Town of Batavia and Elba fire.

A second Town of Batavia crew is asked to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 4:58 a.m.: The Town of Batavia crew standing by in quarters is called to the scene, to join interior firefighters.

UPDATE 5:04 a.m.: There is heavy smoke pouring from the house, but few flames showing. The housing on the street is tightly constricted, and roadway narrow, making it difficult for fire equipment to maneuver at the scene. So those are among the challenges in fighting this fire.

UPDATE 5:09 a.m.: Apparently the occupants have several pets. A dog just came out of the building.

UPDATE 6:20 a.m.: The chief says the fire is under control.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: Among the five residents in the house was an infant. All occupants were out safely before firefighters arrived on scene. It's unclear how many pets lived in the residence. One dog did emerge from the residence during the fire. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation but it may have begun with a portable electric heater in the basement.