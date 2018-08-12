Working structure fire reported on Wilcox Road, Le Roy

A structure fire is reported at 8010 Wilcox Road, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire Department is responding along with mutual aid from Pavilion, Bergen, Stafford and the City of Batavia. National Grid is called to the scene, as well as an ambulance from Caledonia. The location is off of Circular Hill Road.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: An engine and Fast Team from Mumford are also called in.

UPDATE 6:40 a.m.: A tanker from York is responding.

UPDATE 6:43 a.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is asked to stand by in its hall for Stafford Fire Department.

UPDATE 6:54 a.m.: Fire is knocked down; checking for extensions. York told to continue non-emergency.

UPDATE 7 a.m.: Le Roy's auxiliary is requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:06 a.m.: One engine from Avon is requested to fill in at Le Roy's fire hall.

UPDATE 7:07 a.m.: A Le Roy engine at the scene is being rerouted to the Dunkin' Donuts shop on West Main Street, Le Roy, for the odor of something electrical burning inside a refrigeration unit there.

UPDATE 7:13 a.m.: An electrical problem in a bathroom is thought to have caused the fire on Wilcox Road, which damaged the bathroom. There is smoke and water damage in the house.

UPDATE 7:19 a.m.: The fill in for Le Roy from Avon is canceled; York at the scene will be the fill-in instead.

UPDATE 7:24 a.m.: The Dunkin' Donuts refrigeration unit is deemed to have a faulty motor, which has been disconnected. Le Roy's engine is returning to the Wilcox Road incident, and most of the mutual aid responders are put back in service.

UPDATE 7:42 a.m.: Command says Red Cross assistance will be needed for one adult and two dogs who lived in the home.