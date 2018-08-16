YMCA's new childcare director has solid track record of caring for the well-being of children

From the YMCA:

This is Charitie Bruning, the new childcare director at the YMCA in Batavia.

She has nine years of experience working at the Y, including: camp counselor/teen advisor at the Lockport YMCA; youth and teen director at West Suburban YMCA, and teen and family director at Southtowns YWCA.

Her Y duties at times overlapped, and she has also served as a staff member for preschool programs, children's activities, and child supervision, and once before spent two years as a childcare director.

Bruning has an associate degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences with a concentration in Education, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Springfield College in Youth Development with a concentration in YMCA Professional Studies.

"My favorite thing about the YMCA has always been about helping families grow," Bruning said. "I love being able to provide programs that help families go from where they are the first day that they walk in the door, to where they want to be.

"We see families develop skills and grow closer to each other and form communities within our walls and beyond."

When she's not at work, she likes to walk her dog, a Yorkie named Gizmo. Bruning also likes to paint, play the ukulele and be involved in community theater.

A quote that resonates with her is: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” -- Dr. Seuss, "Oh, The Places You’ll Go!"