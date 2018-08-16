Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 16, 2018 - 3:11pm

YMCA's new childcare director has solid track record of caring for the well-being of children

posted by Billie Owens in news, business, batavia, YMCA.

From the YMCA:

This is Charitie Bruning, the new childcare director at the YMCA in Batavia.

She has nine years of experience working at the Y, including: camp counselor/teen advisor at the Lockport YMCA; youth and teen director at West Suburban YMCA, and teen and family director at Southtowns YWCA.

Her Y duties at times overlapped, and she has also served as a staff member for preschool programs, children's activities, and child supervision, and once before spent two years as a childcare director.

Bruning has an associate degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences with a concentration in Education, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Springfield College in Youth Development with a concentration in YMCA Professional Studies.

"My favorite thing about the YMCA has always been about helping families grow," Bruning said. "I love being able to provide programs that help families go from where they are the first day that they walk in the door, to where they want to be.

"We see families develop skills and grow closer to each other and form communities within our walls and beyond."

When she's not at work, she likes to walk her dog, a Yorkie named Gizmo. Bruning also likes to paint, play the ukulele and be involved in community theater.

A quote that resonates with her is: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” -- Dr. Seuss, "Oh, The Places You’ll Go!"

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button