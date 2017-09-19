Zonta Club seeks donations of full-size personal care items to distribute to domestic violence victims

Press release:

The local Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County is seeking donations for their project assemblying personal care bags for victims of domestic violence.

Zonta Club of Batavia will be assembling the packages in late October and working with the local YWCA to distribute them.

Items needed for the care packages are: Toothpaste, floss, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, hair brush & accessories, razors, shaving cream, feminine products, deodorant, journals, pens, Q-Tips, socks, loofahs, nail polish.

All donations need to be regular-size bottles, please no travel size . All donations can be dropped off to Beth Kemp at T-Shirts Etc, 37 Center St., Batavia.

You may also choose to donate monetarily to assist with purchasing the items needed.

All checks should be made out to: Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County and mailed to Zonta Domestic Care Project, 3977 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.