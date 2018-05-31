Zonta Club seeks personal care items for female vets and domestic violence victims

Press release:

The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County is seeking donations for their current community project of Personal Care Packages being assembled for both victims of domestic violence and for female veterans.

Items needed to complete care packages are: Full-size shampoo, full-size conditioner, lotions, toothpaste, dental floss, deodorant, female sanitary items, tissues, journals, socks, nail polish, hairbrushes/combs, and shower loofahs. Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee’s goal is to assemble a total of 100-200 care packages.

Items may be dropped off to Beth Kemp at T-Shirts Etc., 37 Center St., Batavia, by June 15th. For further details and/or questions regarding the personal care packages contact Beth Kemp at 585-993-7747 or [email protected].

About Zonta: Founded in 1919, Zonta International seeks to empower women worldwide by improving the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women at the global and local levels through service and advocacy.

With the generosity and collective action of Zontians and friends around the world, Zonta International has supported projects in 57 countries, provided scholarships and awards to women around the world, and been a powerful advocate for change in our local and international communities.