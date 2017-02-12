Genesee Region Cheerleading Championships
Ten teams from the Genesee Region, including six from Genesee County gathered at Alexander High School Saturday for their annual championship competition.
Representing Genesee County were teams from Alexander, Byron-Bergen, Elba, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, and Pembroke. Results listed below.
Ronald-McDonald Individual Competition:
- Madeline Rowley - Holley (Pictured Below)
- Kelsey Daniels - Holley
Team Competition Division I:
- Holley
- Attica
- Byron-Bergen
Team Competition Division II:
- Kendall
- Elba
- Notre-Dame
Photos by Destin Danser. Click here to view or purchase photos.
