Genesee Region Cheerleading Championships

Ten teams from the Genesee Region, including six from Genesee County gathered at Alexander High School Saturday for their annual championship competition.

Representing Genesee County were teams from Alexander, Byron-Bergen, Elba, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, and Pembroke. Results listed below.



Ronald-McDonald Individual Competition:

Madeline Rowley - Holley (Pictured Below) Kelsey Daniels - Holley

Team Competition Division I:

Holley Attica Byron-Bergen

Team Competition Division II:

Kendall Elba Notre-Dame

Photos by Destin Danser. Click here to view or purchase photos.