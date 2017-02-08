February 8, 2017 - 8:48am
Hockey: Notre Dame 2-1 over Geneseo-Livonia
posted by Destin Danser in Notre Dame, hockey, sports.
The Fighting Irish traveled to Geneseo Tuesday night to take on Geneseo-Livonia. Notre Dame dominated the first two periods, entering the third with a 2-0 lead. Geneseo rallied a comeback attempt in the third, but despite several scoring opportunities were unable to overcome the two point deficit, leading to a 2-1 victory for the Fighting Irish.
Photos by Destin Danser Photography. Click here to view more or purchase prints.
