Hockey: Notre Dame 2-1 over Geneseo-Livonia

The Fighting Irish traveled to Geneseo Tuesday night to take on Geneseo-Livonia. Notre Dame dominated the first two periods, entering the third with a 2-0 lead. Geneseo rallied a comeback attempt in the third, but despite several scoring opportunities were unable to overcome the two point deficit, leading to a 2-1 victory for the Fighting Irish.

Photos by Destin Danser Photography. Click here to view more or purchase prints.