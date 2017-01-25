Leroy hands Elba a loss 71-61

A big second quarter scoring put Le Roy in command on their way to a 71-61 victory over Elba to snap the Lancer's seven-game winning streak. CORRECTION: Byron-Bergen beat Elba in OT on Friday, 51-47.

In that second quarter, Ryan Boyce knocked down three three-pointers to fuel the rally.

Boyce, who had a total of five three-pointers, finished with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists. Josh Laurie added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

For Elba, Jon Boyce scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Jordan Miller had 17 points and Tucker Bezon had eight points and seven rebounds.

Photos by Destin Danser. For more photos and to purchase prints, click here.