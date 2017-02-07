Pembroke Defeats Oakfield 59-57

The visiting Pembroke Dragons defeated the Oakfield Hornets Monday in a game that was hard fought to the bitter end. The first half ended tied at 26 and both teams traded baskets through the second half, leading to a 57-57 tie with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Pembroke went on to score 2 points with just over 20 seconds left on the clock, followed by a huge stop on defense to secure the Dragon's victory.



Leading scorers for Pembroke were #15 Kyle Ludwig (pictured above) with 14 points, and #10 Ried Miano (pictured below) with 13 points.

