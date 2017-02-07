Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 7, 2017 - 9:03am

Pembroke Defeats Oakfield 59-57

posted by Destin Danser in pembroke, Oakfield, basketball, sports.

danser_pemvsoa-3.jpg

The visiting Pembroke Dragons defeated the Oakfield Hornets Monday in a game that was hard fought to the bitter end. The first half ended tied at 26 and both teams traded baskets through the second half, leading to a 57-57 tie with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Pembroke went on to score 2 points with just over 20 seconds left on the clock, followed by a huge stop on defense to secure the Dragon's victory. 

Leading scorers for Pembroke were #15 Kyle Ludwig (pictured above) with 14 points, and #10 Ried Miano (pictured below) with 13 points. 

Photos by Destin Danser Photography. Click here to view more and purchase photos.

danser_pemvsoa-1.jpg

danser_pemvsoa-4.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button