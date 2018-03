The Pembroke Dragons lost its Section V Class C1 championship battle Monday at Blue Cross Arena to Northstar Christian, 80-72.

Reid Miano scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds. Lucas Kohorst scored 15, Jamil Marable, 13, Zach vonKramer, 12, and Ethan Stone, 10.

For Northstar, Mile Brown scored 39 points.