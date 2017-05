Marty C. Phelps was laid to rest today in Batavia with Military and Fire Department Honors. Phelps served 25 years with the City of Batavia Fire Department and was a strong advocate for fire prevention. He also served 50 years as a volunteer firefighter with various departments, was a veteran of the United States Army, and founder of the Medina Railroad Museum. Click Here to view complete obituary.

Photos provided by Destin Danser Photography