Genesee tourism: Check-in to comfort, relaxation, and vacation in Genesee County

After a full day of play in Genesee County, there are plenty of places to lay your head and catch some zzz’s – from boutique hotels with a unique story to tell, to the tried and true chain hotels that you know you can rely on.

When you are done exploring great food, playing the slots at Batavia Downs, learning about the origin of JELL-O, or spending some time out in nature – book your stay and kick your feet up at one of our comfortable lodging properties.

Unique & Boutique

If you are looking for your overnight that’s an experience in itself, check out these three great offerings.

Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn. Though Creekside is new to LeRoy, NY the building it sits in has been a pillar of the community for nearly 200 years. Located along the banks of the Oatka Creek bed, this newly renovated offering has exposed wood and brick, modern charm, and stunning views overlooking the water and Main Street. They have three premier suites for guests – and downstairs is Creekside’s restaurant where diners can enjoy a beverage or order upscale fare.

River Spring Lodge. Gorgeous water views, five-course dinners every night and wine pairings to match. What more could you ask for in this beautiful, reclusive bed and breakfast? Chef David Hamer and his wife Carolyn are known for their world class customer service and incredible food. Tucked away in the woods, with eight suites available to guests, this is the perfect place for a night or a weekend, vacation or staycation.

Hotel at Batavia Downs. With guest rooms and suites over looking the track and the gaming floor just steps away, staying at the hotel at Batavia Downs puts you right in the middle of it all. You don’t have to be a gamer to enjoy this destination location – the hotel offers complimentary breakfast, access to four in-house restaurants, live harness racing from July – December and $10 free play per night stay. Batavia Downs is a one-stop shop for relaxation and fun.

Tried & True

If comfort and convenience are at the top of your list and free breakfast is your savior, we’ve got you covered.

Days Inn. Conveniently located near Batavia Downs, Darien Lake and several golf courses, this Days Inn offers pet friendly rooms, complimentary breakfast and a $5 free play at Batavia Downs.

Super 8. Situated in between Darien Lake, Batavia Downs, Letchworth and Niagara Falls, this Super 8 offers free wi-fi and can accommodate your furry friends. It’s located right next door to Bob Evans, so you can satisfy your late-night burger craving.

LaQuinta. Parents – breathe easy. LaQuinta boasts a complimentary breakfast and indoor heated pool where kids can burn off all their extra energy before bed. And once they’re done making waves, you can settle in for a movie from one of the hotel’s premium movie channels. Either way you look at it, LaQuinta offers fun family vibes and a good night’s sleep.

Red Roof Inn. The Red Roof Inn puts you just five minutes from Batavia Downs. Recently renovated, this hotel offers free wi-fi, free HBO, complimentary hot breakfast, and access to five local dining locations within a mile of the property.

Best Western Crown Inn & Suites. How does a whirlpool in your room sound? Best Western has a variety of room styles and deluxe amenities to choose from when you stay – including a heated indoor pool and a spa, as well as complimentary breakfast. It’s perfect for couples or families – and even offers evening Manager’s Receptions – a perk for anyone looking to relax without leaving the comfort of their hotel.

Quality Inn & Suites. Not only does this hotel boast pet friendly rooms and a full-service restaurant, it’s also attached to a water park! Hotel guests receive discounted tickets to Palm Island Indoor Water Park as well as $5 free play at Batavia Downs.

Econo Lodge. This is not just any Econo Lodge. This property is just minutes away from Darien Lake Amusement Park – giving you access to coasters and waterslides right in your backyard. It’s also located 25 minutes away from Niagara Falls – a must-see if you’re planning a family vacation to Western New York.

Comfort Inn. Sixty rooms grace this newly renovated Comfort Inn – including whirlpool suites and places for Fido to sleep. Stay and you’ll be treated to a deluxe breakfast buffet on the house, valet dry cleaning and access to a seasonal outdoor pool – so you can soak up a few rays while the kids play.

Booking a good hotel can often be the hardest part of any vacation. In Genesee County, the pillows are soft, and the options are plenty. Visit https://visitgeneseeny.com/where-to-stay for more hotels, motels, boutiques and B&Bs nearby.