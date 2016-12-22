Online News. Community Views.

December 22, 2016 - 9:44am

Genesee Tourism: Farmer’s Creekside Inn in LeRoy bustling with activity – opening soon!

posted by Genesee Chamber... in Farmer's Creekside, LeRoy, Le Roy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce staff received a sneak preview of Farmer’s Creekside Inn in downtown LeRoy. With the structural and outside work mostly completed, the interior of the restaurant was buzzing with activity as they strive for a spring opening. Without giving away all the details (we’ll let the restaurant do that), Farmer’s Creekside Inn is going to be a must-visit restaurant for the people of LeRoy, Genesee County and beyond. The owner and management are working hard to create something special – with the results evident during our visit. The facilities’ multiple dining rooms and outdoor seating areas overlooking the serene Oatka Creek spillway will create many different opportunities for patrons.

Here are a few photos:

leroy_venues_066.jpg

leroy_venues_070.jpg

leroy_venues_074.jpg

leroy_venues_078.jpg

leroy_venues_080.jpg

leroy_venues_085.jpg

leroy_venues_086.jpg

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more...

