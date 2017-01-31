Genesee Tourism: Visit your local history museum Series -- Alexander Museum

Enjoy a peek inside the Alexander Museum located in the only 3-story cobblestone town hall in America. The museum's large open space is filled with their wide-ranging collection - from farmer's tools to old record players, there's a lot to explore here. To visit, contact Historian Katie Goodman at 585-591-1204 or by email to schedule a tour.

Alexander Museum, 3350 Church Street, Alexander, NY; 585-591-1204.

