Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 31, 2017 - 10:24am

Genesee Tourism: Visit your local history museum Series -- Alexander Museum

posted by Genesee Chamber... in Alexander Museum, alexander, history, news.

Enjoy a peek inside the Alexander Museum located in the only 3-story cobblestone town hall in America.  The museum's large open space is filled with their wide-ranging collection - from farmer's tools to old record players, there's a lot to explore here. To visit, contact Historian Katie Goodman at 585-591-1204 or by email to schedule a tour.

Alexander Museum, 3350 Church Street, Alexander, NY; 585-591-1204.

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more about Genesee County's unique attractions.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button