Genesee Tourism: Visit your local history museum Series -- Byron Museum

A unique feature of the Byron Museum is that it is located in an historic church - the sanctuary of the former German Lutheran church is packed with countless items, including clothing, textiles, photographs and yearbooks. Behind the church, there is a large annex dedicated to farming equipment and items. To tour this museum, call town historian, Bob Wilson at 585-548-9008.

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more about Genesee County's unique attractions.