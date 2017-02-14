Genesee Tourism: Visit your Local History Museum Series -- JELL-O Gallery

There's no better way to celebrate National JELL-O Week than by visiting the JELL-O Gallery in LeRoy! “America’s Most Famous Dessert” was invented in LeRoy in 1897. Visit the Museum dedicated to all things JELL-O, and pick up unique JELL-O themed souvenirs in their gift shop.

The gallery is open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours beginning in the Spring.

JELL-O Gallery, 23 E. Main St., Le Roy, NY; 585-768-7433.

