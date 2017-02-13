Online News. Community Views.

February 13, 2017 - 10:03am

Genesee Tourism: Visit your Local History Museum Series -- LeRoy Historical Society

posted by Genesee Chamber... in history, Le Roy, Historic Le Roy House, news, tourism.

Tour this mansion-turned-museum for over 100 years of unique history! The Historic LeRoy house was built in 1822 by Jacob LeRoy and later owned by the Chancellor of Ingham University which was the first female university in the United States to grant a four-year degree. Learn more in this weeks historical society feature and be sure to pay a visit!  The museum is currently open Monday - Friday anytime from 10 am-4 pm with extended hours beginning in the Spring.

Historic LeRoy House, 23 East Main Street., LeRoy, NY; 585-768-7433.

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more about Genesee County's unique attractions.

