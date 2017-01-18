Genesee Tourism: Visit your local history museums -- Alabama Museum

The Chamber's tourism staff recently visited each of our Genesee County history museums, so that we could better share with visitors our unique history. Most of our towns and villages have preserved vast collections of local history that are waiting for you to explore. Many of the historical societies are run by volunteers, so you'll just need to call ahead to schedule a most welcomed visit.

In this video, you'll learn about the Alabama Museum in Alabama, NY. Contact Alabama Historian Joseph Cassidy at 585-813-2812 to schedule a tour.

Check back each week to learn about another local museums!

The Alabama Museum itself is a neat place as it was originally an one-room schoolhouse. When you walk into the museum, you can see the big windows and high ceilings and wonder about the children and the education that went on in the building. Through the artifacts you will discover that Alabama used to have three gun manufacturers in its small town. There was a prominent citizen named Dr. Grant Neal, whose buggy is displayed at the museum.

Part of the original Basom post office is also on display.

Some people might find the museum's vintage posters of "horse auctions" and old-time carnivals as interesting historical markers and how life was way back then. One small item that is still relevant today is a Christmas party invitation harking back to 1856 in regards to some soiree in Alabama.

Alabama Museum, 2218 Judge Road, Alabama, NY; 585-813-2812.

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more...