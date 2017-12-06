December 6, 2017 - 5:26pm
13WHAM airing hour-long special on opioid addiction tonight
posted by Howard B. Owens in opioid addiction.
Our news partner 13WHAM is airing an hour-long special on opioid addiction at 8 p.m.
13WHAM's show description:
OPIOID EPIDEMIC: A JAILHOUSE CONVERSATION brings you the stories of 4 addicts, each of them parents to young children, who find themselves in the Livingston County Jail. It’s a perspective rarely, if ever, heard from as this community crisis spreads.
