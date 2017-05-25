18 Darien Lake concertgoers have court appearances in their future

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Future concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday:

Jessica Ross, 31, of Jasper Parrish Road, Buffalo, is charged with two counts of trespass, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest after allegedly attempting to entering the concert venue after being ejected twice and told not to return. Ross allegedly punched and kicked deputies while being taken into custody. Ross was arraigned in Darien Court and put in jail in lieu of $500 bail.

Alex M. Gonzalez, 20, of Premption Road, Geneva, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Joshua R. Dauer, 19, of Steven Drive, Cheektowaga, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

(name redacted because of age), 16, of Marvin Hill Road, Springwater, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Noah J. Klumpp, 19, of Buffalo Street, Hamburg, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Jonothan S. Daley, 19, of Miles Allen Boulevard, Elkland, Pa., is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Rae M. Warner, 19, of Calm Lake Circle, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Roberto J. Echevarria, 19, of Laurel Wood Drive, Rochester, is charged with third-degree assault after allegedly throwing a bottle, striking another subject in the face, causing a laceration.

Alexander Labor, 21, of Peach Street, Buffalo, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly pushing a Live Nation security officer.

Dewayne E. Johnson, 55, of Westside Drive, Chili, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly pushing a Live Nation security officer.

Nathaniel T. Welnhofer, 18, of Colvin Boulevard, Tonawanda, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public while in the crowd at the concert venue entrance.

Zachary P. Liberatore, 20, of Stonehedge Drive, Orchard Park, is charged with trespass and criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue and then being found inside the concert venue.

(name redacted because of age), 17, of East Ravenside Lane, Webster, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly crawling under a fence to enter the concert venue.

Nadia M Jones, 20, of Magee Avenue, Rochester, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Andrew JW Delles, 20, of Black Creek Drive, Niagara Falls, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Jake R Viza, 20, of Webster Road, Webster, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Olivia I. Flink, 19, of Marlbank Drive, Rochester, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Jennifer M. Abbott, 20, of Bostwick Road, Phelps, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.