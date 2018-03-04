Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 4, 2018 - 2:34pm

2018 Chamber dinner honors annual award winners

posted by Howard B. Owens in chamber of commerce, business.

0305_batn_chamber_awards_1.jpg

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Saturday night to honor five local winners for their contributions to the community.

Previous stories about this year's winners:

Photo by Mark Gutman / Courtesy the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button