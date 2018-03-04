March 4, 2018 - 2:34pm
2018 Chamber dinner honors annual award winners
posted by Howard B. Owens in chamber of commerce, business.
The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Saturday night to honor five local winners for their contributions to the community.
Previous stories about this year's winners:
- Baltz Concrete Construction is Genesee County's Business of the Year
- Local gun range, shop wins innovative enterprise of the year
- Honesty, generosity at heart of William Kent family auctioneers
- Batavia Cross Training wins special service recognition of the year
- Passion, dedication cultivate success at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County
Photo by Mark Gutman / Courtesy the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce
