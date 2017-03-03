Online News. Community Views.

March 3, 2017 - 4:50pm

4-H Dairy Club tours Yancey's Fancy

posted by Howard B. Owens in 4-H, Yancey's Fancy, agriculture, pembroke, news.

Press release:

On February 20, 2017 twenty 4-H Dairy Club members and their families were given a private tour of the new processing facility at Yancey’s Fancy.

The young dairy enthusiasts were given a behind the scenes look at the commercial dairy processing industry and left the tour with a visual understanding of how artisan cheese is produced.

To learn more about the Genesee County  4-H Youth Development Program visit our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development 

