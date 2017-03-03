4-H Dairy Club tours Yancy's Fancy

Press release:

On February 20, 2017 twenty 4-H Dairy Club members and their families were given a private tour of the new processing facility at Yancey’s Fancy. The young dairy enthusiasts were given a behind the scenes look at the commercial dairy processing industry and left the tour with a visual understanding of how artisan cheese is produced. To learn more about the Genesee County 4-H Youth Development Program visit our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development