4-H looking to restart dog program

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is looking to restart it’s 4-H Dog Program! Youth ages 8 to 18 and their families are invited to an informational meeting to learn more about what the program has to offers as well as give leaders insight on what youth are interested in learning. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 18 at 7:00pm and will be held at the CCE Building located at 420 East Main St., Batavia. 4-H Enrollment paperwork will be available at the meeting, the new 4-H year starts October 1st and the Dog Club will have its first meeting in October 2017.

Interested in joining but unable to attend the meeting? Contact Brandie at the 4-H office 585-343-3040 ext. 101 or email [email protected]