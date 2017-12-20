December 20, 2017 - 3:56pm
A Christmas song from the Del Plato family
Carmen Del Plato has shared with us another Christmas song written by his mother Mary Del Plato. It was performed and recorded by Anthony Del Plato.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Carmen Del Plato has shared with us another Christmas song written by his mother Mary Del Plato. It was performed and recorded by Anthony Del Plato.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments