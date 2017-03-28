A concert brass lovers will love at Batavia Downs

This Saturday, music lovers who love brass can get an earful at Batavia Downs as five brass bands will perform in the Paddock Room.

The bands are Mighty St. Joe's Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps, Niagara Memorial Militaires Alumni Drum Corps, St. Joe's of Batavia Brass Ensemble, Parkside Brass, and Darkside of Parkside.

Food and beverages available during the performances.

Tickets are $15, which includes lunch and $10 in free play at Batavia Downs.

The show starts at 1 p.m.

Photo, Frank Panepento with his horn, on the right, Frank Cecere, T.J. Noce, assistant group sales manager for Batavia Downs, Mary Bucceri, group sales manager, and Harold McJury.