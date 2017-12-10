A hunter reported lost in Tonawanda Management Wildlife Area

UPDATED 12:37 p.m.

A hunter in the Tonawanda Management Wildlife Area called for assistance this morning after finding himself waist deep in water, tired and unsure what direction to go.

Alabama fire and Sheriff's deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. and were able to locate the hunter within 45 minutes and help him out of the swamp.

Scene commander Bill Schutt said the hunter was evaluated at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel and refused further treatment.

"He was just wet and tired," Schutt said.

Schutt said the hunter had entered his hunting area off of Owen Road, which crosses with Meadville Road, and shot a deer and was tracking it when he found himself in water too deep to wade through. He decided that he would be better off changing direction than going back the direction he came, but a short time later, called 9-1-1 for assistance.

Dispatchers stayed on the line with him throughout the search.

One deputy, with two other hunters, who knew the lost hunter, went down Owen Road and another deputy drove his vehicle down a trail off of Meadville Road. That deputy was able to locate the hunter, entered the water to assist the hunter. The hunter and the deputy walked back to the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The deputies assisting were Kevin McCarthy and Corey Mower.

Also assisting at the scene were Shelby Fire and Wolcottville Fire along with Mercy EMS and Mercy Flight, which assisted with an aerial search.

Original post below:

Alabama fire is in the Meadville Road area along with Sheriff's deputies searching for a hunter who is lost, waist deep in water and having difficulty breathing.

Other hunters in the area are assisting in the search and Mercy Flight is in route to assist.

A least one searcher is within 180 yards of the hunter.

He is on the phone with dispatchers.

A deputy is honking his horn and the hunter can apparently hear him.

UPDATE 11:06 a.m.: It appears the hunter has been located.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: It sounds like a deputy is with the hunter. He said he will be bringing him out to the road.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:21 a.m.: The patient is with EMS personnel now. Those who responded to help locate the hunter are told they can pack up.

UPDATE 11:43 a.m.: All Alabama units are back in service.