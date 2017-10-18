A portion of Richmond Avenue closed tomorrow for maintenance

Press release:

Richmond Avenue will experience road closure between Bogue Avenue and Woodrow Road on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street repair.

All motorists are asked to avoid this area and seek alternative routes. While work is being performed in this area, the roadway will be closed to all through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during repairing operations.

This is weather dependent work. If work is postponed it shall progress next work day. Please, plan accordingly and contact the Bureau of Maintenance with any questions. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.