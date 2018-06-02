June 2, 2018 - 11:20pm
Accident at West Main and River Street reported
A minor injury accident with fluids leaking is reported on West Main Street at River Street, Batavia.
A neck injury is reported.
City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
